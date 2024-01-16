Dominican Republic to showcase new tourist destinations at FITUR 2024

Punta Cana.- The Dominican Republic is set to promote its emerging tourist destinations, Miches, Punta Bergantín, and Pedernales, at the forty-fourth International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) in Madrid, Spain. Frank Elías Rainieri, president of Grupo Puntacana, announced the group’s participation in this significant event, where they will unveil new tourism investment projects.

Rainieri expressed high expectations for the upcoming fair and the group’s eagerness to announce new investments in the Dominican Republic. He highlighted Miches as “the new jewel of Dominican tourism,” mentioning the ongoing construction of the Zemi hotel, a luxury establishment with 500 sea-view rooms. Additionally, he revealed plans to start building three more hotels in the near future.

Leading a delegation of Puntacana Group executives, Rainieri will participate in FITUR 2024, engaging in business meetings with investors to promote the Dominican Republic as a top tourist destination. This participation aligns with the announcement made by Tourism Minister David Collado, emphasizing the country’s focus on developing and promoting new tourist areas.

The Dominican Republic’s stand at FITUR will feature key tourism companies and commercial banks, showcasing the country’s diverse tourism offerings. This involvement marks a strategic effort to attract more visitors and investments to these developing regions, aiming to expand and diversify the nation’s tourist attractions.