Grand Sirenis Punta Cana and CEPM promote sustainable tourism

Punta Cana.- Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Hotels & Resorts, affiliated with the Sirenis chain, and the Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) have officially opened a photovoltaic solar plant within the premises of the hotel complex.

This venture, boasting a capacity of 1.05MWp, stands as a significant achievement in the advancement of sustainable tourism and the incorporation of eco-friendly practices in this region of the country.

Comprising 1,568 photovoltaic modules, each boasting a 670Wp capacity, the project is anticipated to generate approximately 1,659MWh in its inaugural year. The collaborative effort between the two entities asserts that this clean energy production will play a pivotal role in enhancing hotel operations. Additionally, it is expected to prevent the annual emission of 1,173 tons of CO2, providing guests with a distinctive experience by immersing them in a sustainable environment throughout their stay.

Oscar San Martín, the General Manager at CEPM, emphasized that this joint initiative not only signifies substantial progress in sustainable tourism but also advocates for a responsible and well-planned energy transition crucial for this tourist destination. He highlighted the integration of renewable energy and advanced storage technology, heralding a new era in energy utilization.

Diego Díaz, Director of Operations at Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Hotels & Resorts, expressed that the project is not only a triumph in terms of sustainability for their chain but also exemplifies technological innovation. He underscored their commitment to excellence and the adoption of advanced technologies to safeguard the planet for future generations. According to him, it goes beyond just installing solar panels; it symbolizes their dedication to a more sustainable future and demonstrates the potential achievements when working collaboratively towards a shared objective.

This initiative is an integral component of CEPM Zero, a comprehensive plan aimed at reshaping CEPM’s energy matrix by incorporating sustainable sources such as solar, wind, pumped hydro, and green hydrogen. The projected investment for this transformative endeavor amounts to 1 billion dollars, underscoring the company’s dedication to decarbonizing its operations and aligning with global guidelines in the fight against climate change.