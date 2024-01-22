Secrets Tides Punta Cana expands with adults-only luxury resort

Punta Cana.- Inclusive Collection, a part of the Hyatt world, has recently unveiled the grand opening of Secrets Tides Punta Cana, an exclusive adults-only resort boasting 668 luxury suites. With this addition, the hotel chain proudly expands its portfolio to encompass a total of 15 distinctive properties.

Jordi Guillaumet, the general manager of Secrets Tides, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of Secrets Tides Punta Cana in Uvero Alto, as we continue to grow the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand in a destination renowned for its stunning beaches and romantic allure.”

Secrets Tides Punta Cana features a diverse range of suites, catering to individual guest preferences. Each accommodation includes furnished balconies or terraces, daily restocked minibars, and round-the-clock room service. Positioned against a backdrop of tropical vistas, including garden, pool, or sea views, guests can revel in the breathtaking surroundings just steps away from the pristine white sand beaches.

Beyond offering luxurious accommodations, Secrets Tides Punta Cana provides a holistic experience for its visitors. The resort boasts seven bars and nine gourmet à la carte dining options. Notable among them is the Mediterranean restaurant Meraki, offering a delightful fusion of hibachi delicacies and Mediterranean cuisine. Additionally, Tierra, inspired by the Amazon, presents a culinary journey featuring diverse South American flavors from Brazil, Peru, Venezuela, and Argentina.

Secrets Tides Punta Cana distinguishes itself by going beyond mere luxurious lodging; it aspires to create a comprehensive experience for its guests. Through a thoughtfully curated blend of relaxation, romance, entertainment, and fun, the resort aims to provide the perfect setting for guests to craft unforgettable moments.