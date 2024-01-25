Adompretur lauds Dominican Republic’s success at FITUR 2024

Madrid.– The Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) hailed the triumphant participation of the Dominican Republic at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), concluding this Sunday, January 28th, at IFEMA Madrid.

“Our country’s presence at FITUR has once again proven to be a powerful platform for forging business deals, attracting foreign investment, and showcasing our unparalleled attractions to the world,” declared Yenny Polanco Lovera, Adompretur president.

She highlighted the vibrant allure of the Dominican Pavilion, designed by architect Liza Ortega. The tricolor flag proudly waving aloft, the infectious joy of Dominicans presenting their offerings, and the enthusiastic inquiries from visitors seeking their dream destinations in the country all contributed to this vibrant hub.

Polanco Lovera particularly commended the participation of key players like Banco Popular, Cap Cana Ciudad Destino, and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC). She also lauded the tireless efforts of Tourism Minister David Collado, whose strategic meetings with tour operators have secured a confirmed influx of new visitors to the Dominican Republic.

Throughout the event, the Adompretur delegation, led by Polanco Lovera alongside Vice President Salvador Batista, Secretary General Cristian Mota, Director of Institutional Affairs José Alberto Selmo, Public Relations Director Carmen Bretón, Adompretur Joven President Héctor Méndez, and Santiago Branch General Secretary Juana Cabrera, has kept audiences informed via various platforms.

“This is the preeminent showcase for the Ibero-American travel market, both inbound and outbound,” emphasized Polanco Lovera. “Our dedication to keeping our audience updated through our institutional website (www.adompretur.com) and YouTube channel has been unwavering. We covered the enchanting Banco Popular gala dinner and interviewed Jorge Subero Medina, CEO of Cap Cana, who announced a $500 million dollar investment in a spectacular new project at Juanillo Beach.”

Moreover, the Adompretur delegation engaged in insightful conversations with Gloria Reyes, director general of Supérate, and David Llibre, president of Asonahores, who shared the country’s remarkable tourism achievements and the exciting projects their brands are promoting at FITUR 2024.