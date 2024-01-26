Wyndham Blue Del Mare at Cap Cana: a $200M luxury residences project

Blue Del Mare SRL and Grupo De Valle have officially launched the Wyndham Blue Del Mare at Cap Cana project, involving the construction of 282 residences with a substantial $200 million investment. The announcement took place at the FITUR fair, with the presence of the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, Edward de Valle (President of the De Valle Group representing Wyndham Hotels and Resorts), and the project developer, Engineer Joan González.

The two-bedroom apartments, situated in Cap Cana, are designed to offer services and amenities characteristic of a 5-star hotel. They are conveniently located near Juanillo beach and overlook the Las Iguanas Golf Course.

This strategic alliance is particularly opportune for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts due to the significant growth in tourism in the Dominican Republic, which celebrated the arrival of 10.3 million visitors last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts now joins other prestigious hotel chains operating in Cap Cana, including Hyatt, St. Regis, and Margaritaville.

Minister Collado acknowledged the positive impact of the Wyndham Blue Del Mare at Cap Cana project on the development of tourism in the region. Edward De Valle emphasized the significance of this project for Dominican tourism and highlighted Wyndham Hotels and Resorts’ position as the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

De Valle described the 292 luxurious residences within the Wyndham Blue Del Mare at Cap Cana project, emphasizing their careful design and adherence to the strict standards of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Each fully furnished residence boasts two bedrooms and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and the Caribbean Sea.

The Wyndham Blue Del Mare at Cap Cana project will feature two restaurants, cafes, coworking spaces, a lobby lounge, several poolside snack bars, multiple pool areas, an exclusive spa, a gym, sports facilities, a kids’ club, and a recreational activities center. Additionally, the hotel will include a large event and convention space, as well as a Rooftop Lounge/Bar with spectacular views.

De Valle highlighted the unique opportunity for individuals to own a luxury American-branded Hotel Residences project in the Cap Cana and Punta Cana area. He emphasized that Wyndham, through the operating company Wyndhamy (Operadora Hotelera Dominicana SRL), will provide exceptional profitability and secure property appreciation.