Bluewave Group partners with Hilton to build DoubleTree Punta Cana

Puntca Cana.- Bluewave Group has officially sealed a partnership deal with Hilton Hotels to develop the upcoming DoubleTree by Hilton in the heart of Downtown Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In collaboration with the Downtown Punta Cana group, this venture aims to elevate the standard of hospitality in the lively eastern city, presenting 120 rooms, a full-service restaurant, and cutting-edge conference and meeting facilities for travelers.

Expressing his excitement about this groundbreaking collaboration, Jordan Estevez, CEO of Bluewave Group, stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with Hilton to bring DoubleTree by Hilton Punta Cana Downtown to fruition.”

Estevez announced that the construction of DoubleTree Punta Cana is set to commence in February, with the grand opening expected in December 2025. Emphasizing the positive impact on the local economy, he highlighted the creation of job opportunities and the contribution to the growth of the tourism sector in Punta Cana.

“This project underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and continuing to bolster tourism in the Dominican Republic. We believe that Hilton’s globally acclaimed standards of quality and service perfectly align with our vision for this property,” he affirmed.

The CEO emphasized that the hotel will provide guests with an unforgettable stay in the heart of Punta Cana, renowned for its stunning beaches, rich culture, and vibrant nightlife. The 120-room establishment will boast contemporary design elements, comfortable accommodations, and a range of amenities catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Pablo Maturana, Vice President of Development for the Caribbean and Latin America at Hilton, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Bluewave Group, bringing us closer to our plan to triple our portfolio in the Dominican Republic in the next five years.”

He highlighted the warm and welcoming hospitality of DoubleTree by Hilton and expressed anticipation in bringing this unique style of service to Downtown Punta Cana. Maturana noted that the project signifies a significant step in Hilton’s expansion efforts in the Caribbean and aligns seamlessly with their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

The forthcoming resort will also include a full-service restaurant featuring a diverse menu of culinary delights and well-equipped conference rooms suitable for corporate meetings and events.

This announcement was made during the inaugural framework of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2024).