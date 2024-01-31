Puerto Plata prepares for 59 new cruises in February 2024

Puerto Plata, DR.- The Northern Regional Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Atahualpa Paulino, announced on Tuesday the upcoming arrival of 59 new cruises starting in February 2024.

Emphasizing the significance of these cruise arrivals, Paulino highlighted the growing prominence of Puerto Plata as a standout tourist destination in the Caribbean. The cruise itinerary is set to explore the captivating province of Puerto Plata, making use of the tourist ports Amber Cove and Taino Bay.

The distribution of cruise ship arrivals will be divided between the two ports, with 24 scheduled for Amber Cove and 35 for Taino Bay during this period.

Atahualpa Paulino expressed gratitude for the consistent support received from President Luis Abinader and Minister of Tourism David Collado, acknowledging their pivotal roles in the development of the crucial tourism industry in Puerto Plata. He emphasized the ongoing collaboration of both leaders, recognizing the essential contributions they have made to the growth and prosperity of this vital industry in the region.

Puerto Plata is steadily solidifying its status as an increasingly alluring tourist destination in the Caribbean. It not only attracts international visitors but also cruise ships that acknowledge the beauty and potential of this gem in the northern region.

The presence of 59 cruise ships in the upcoming season underscores Puerto Plata’s position as a renowned tourist port and a preferred choice for enthusiasts of cruise travel.