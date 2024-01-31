Punta Cana Carnival 2024: a dazzling parade

Punta Cana.- The Carnival is set to dazzle Boulevard 1ro. November of Puntacana Village on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The grand parade kicks off at 3:30 pm, featuring over 20 troupes and more than 1,500 national and international carnival enthusiasts. This vibrant celebration of Dominican folklore and culture anticipates a turnout of over 15 thousand people, including both locals and tourists.

The Punta Cana Carnival is open to the general public at no cost, with the option to secure prime viewing spots through stage tickets, available at Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village, the Visitor’s Center of Puntacana Resort & Club, and Real Estate Sales offices in Galerías Puntacana, Puntacana Village.

This edition promises a family-friendly and secure environment, with the inclusion of food trucks and entertainment.

Focusing on sustainability, the Punta Cana Carnival introduces the Cueva de los Tres Caras, an open space offering gastronomic delights and community experiences. Recycling stations, reusable cups, and the use of biodegradable disposables will further contribute to reducing environmental impact.

The event is made possible with the collaboration and sponsorship of key partners, including All Productions Puezan, Altice Dominicana, Banco López de Haro, Banreservas, Baskin Robins, Bepensa, Banco BHD, BlueMall Punta Cana, Bora Services, Brugal, Café Santo Domingo, Consorcio Energético Punta Cana – Macao (CEPM), Cerveza Canita, Coolekos, Diario Libre, GB Energy – Texaco, Grabo Estilo, Grupo Rica, Hartemania, Hola Punta Cana, Naranja Chica, Pirulin, Tío Leo Cigars, United Capital, and Universal.

Grupo Puntacana, a trailblazer in sustainable tourism with 54 years of expertise, has elevated the Punta Cana Carnival into the Eastern region’s most eagerly anticipated confluence of art and culture. Since its inception in 2008, this event aims to showcase the folkloric traditions of the Dominican Republic and invited countries, drawing thousands of local and international visitors.