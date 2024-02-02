Spanish investors offer premium transfers in Punta Cana

Punta Cana, DR.- A group of business owners from Malaga, Spain, led by Jesús P. Gil Alburquerque, are investing in the passenger transportation business with driver in the Dominican Republic in partnership with local partners.

The traveler transfer sector has grown more than 300% in recent years in a destination as competitive as the Costa del Sol (Málaga), but there the market saturation is already significant. However, in enclaves like Punta Cana it is a segment of tourist transportation with high growth expectations.

This business group has more than 20 years of experience in various projects on the Costa del Sol, which, together with the strength of the local partners, allows them to be very optimistic about the investment of one million euros in Canatransfers, a transfer service of the highest quality for tourists who decide to travel to any destination in the Dominican Republic, according to Gil Alburquerque.

Punta Cana has consolidated itself as a world-class tourist destination with more than 10 million visitors and with very important growth prospects in the next ten years.

These visitors, coming from all over the world, mostly arrive through the Punta Cana International Airport and, from there, are distributed among the main tourist destinations of the Dominican Republic, such as La Romana, Samaná, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, etc.

The evolution that the Dominican Republic is currently experiencing is reminiscent of that which took place on the Costa del Sol in the 1990s. Therefore, the group of investors is confident of reaching very similar figures within 7 years, according to Jesús Gil Alburquerque, who leads the investment group.

CanaTransfers, through its website canatransfers.com, was created with the aim of facilitating the transfer of visitors from the Punta Cana Airport to their destination, providing a quality service, with a fleet of new vehicles and professional drivers at competitive prices.