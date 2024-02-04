Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Grupo De Valle expand hotel network in DR

Santo Domingo.- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Grupo De Valle are further expanding their hotel network in the Dominican Republic, announcing the construction of three new hotels in Miches, Juan Dolio, and Bávaro, in partnership with Dominican entrepreneurs.

Edward De Valle, President and CEO of Grupo De Valle, shared the news. He stated that the three hotels will represent an investment of approximately 30 million dollars and will add 259 new rooms to the tourism sector when they open in the summer of next year, generating around 250 direct jobs and another 600 indirect jobs.

De Valle indicated that the new Days Inn Juan Dolio Beach is a 115-room hotel located in the heart of Juan Dolio, just minutes from the area’s beautiful white sand beaches.

He also reported that thanks to an alliance between Estrella & Túpete, La Yeguada, and Grupo De Valle, the first Super 8 hotel with 69 rooms will be built in Miches; Super 8 Miches Beach will be located a 5-minute drive from Playa Costa Esmeralda.

De Valle recalled that both hotels join La Quinta San Francisco de Macorís, which began construction in December 2023, and pointed out that another major investment is the construction of the new 75-room Days Inn Bávaro hotel with an investment of 10 million dollars, scheduled to open in the summer of next year.

He revealed that this news comes at a favorable time for the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chain and its partner, Grupo De Valle, as they work to achieve the goals of their project.

For Grupo De Valle, their Vision 2030 goal is to develop 4,500 rooms and 32 properties in 29 different destinations throughout the Dominican Republic by that year.