Cayo Levantado Resort in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2024’

Samana, DR.- The Cayo Levantado Resort has achieved recognition as one of the world’s best wellness destinations in the National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2024’ selection. This annual guide, curated by National Geographic’s global editorial teams, presents the most thrilling and noteworthy travel experiences for the year 2024.

The guide encompasses a diverse range of recommendations, including hotels, restaurants, and wellness retreats, with each establishment serving as a gateway to its destination. The aim is to provide travelers with options that allow for a deeper exploration of culture, history, landscapes, or local life.

Beyond a mere list of suggested travel destinations, this edition features a comprehensive catalog of activity recommendations for each location, offering travelers a wealth of ideas to kick-start their travel planning for 2024.

Courteney Monroe, President of National Geographic Content, expressed, “This year, we wanted to give travelers more ideas than ever to kick-start their 2024 travel planning. We’ve expanded our lists to include hotels, restaurants, or wellness retreats like Cayo Levantado Resort, as well as cultural venues that we think are worth taking a plane for.”

She emphasized that National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure, and exploration. The editors aim to share their extensive knowledge across various categories with their global audience.