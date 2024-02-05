Dominican Republic hotels secure international recognition

The Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Hilton La Romana, and TRS Turquesa Hotel have earned recognition in various categories of the 2024 HolidayCheck awards.

Europe’s leading platform for travel reviews, HolidayCheck, employs a robust selection process based on authentic traveler feedback. This prestigious distinction is backed by over 752 thousand reviews received between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023, reflecting the collective experiences of travelers.

These establishments were honored in categories such as beach hotels, all-inclusive and luxury hotels, beach vacations, and the most popular active vacations in the Dominican Republic.

Specifically, TRS Turquesa Hotel secured its place as the most popular adults-only hotel, while Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Hilton La Romana were selected in the hotel complexes category.

The ratings for Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Hilton La Romana stand at an impressive 5.5, with 703 and 1,706 reviews, respectively, positioning them in the first and second place. TRS Turquesa Hotel follows closely in third place with a score of 5.5 and 1,435 reviews.

Situated in Uvero Alto, the Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa boasts a commendable recommendation rate of 93% and has particularly garnered positive feedback for its pool area.

The HolidayCheck Award, an annual recognition for the most popular accommodations globally, is based on tourist preferences. Eligible accommodations must meet minimum criteria during the review period and adhere to the HolidayCheck Code of Conduct.

The HolidayCheck Gold Award, introduced in 2017, is an additional honor bestowed upon accommodations that have received the HolidayCheck Award at least 5 times consecutively.

It’s important to note that the SPECIAL AWARDS of 2021 and 2022 are not considered for the Gold Prize due to special conditions related to the extraordinary situation caused by the Corona pandemic. During this time, many destinations and hotels may have hosted minimal or no guests due to border closures, travel advisories, and changes in entry regulations.