Faranda Single 1 Punta Cana: for solo travelers and digital nomads

Punta Cana.- Faranda Hotels & Resorts is gearing up for the launch of the Faranda Single 1 Punta Cana hotel, introducing a “revolutionary concept that redefines the lodging experience for solo travelers and digital nomads.” The hotel features 96 fully-equipped apartments designed for extended stays, covering 55 square meters each.

Designed with an efficient and tech-savvy approach, the apartments come with kitchens and amenities for long-term stays. The establishment offers free private parking, an outdoor pool, gym, coworking space, paddle tennis court, meditation and yoga circuit, rooftop area, food truck, minimarket, and exclusive access to a beach club just minutes away.

Tailored for professional residents and “young-spirited” adult travelers, the Faranda Single 1 concept aspires to set a standard for excellence and personalized service.

Sergio Hernández, the creator of the Single 1 concept, expressed excitement and pride about the alliance with Faranda Hotels & Resorts. He envisions this collaboration as a catalyst for expanding the new brand within the Faranda portfolio.

“The public has enthusiastically embraced this disruptive concept catering to adult, professional individuals and comfort and leisure enthusiasts. The facilities and activities promote interaction among guests and shared leisure, always focused on booming tourist destinations.”

Source: 7dias.com.do