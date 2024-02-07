David Collado: Sustainability focus for Dominican tourism

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the Dominican Republic is committed to becoming the leading sustainable tourism destination in the region after surpassing the 10 million visitor mark.

“Together with the private sector, we will promote environmentally friendly tourism with a vision of sustainable tourism,” Collado said.

He indicated that thanks to this joint effort, concrete actions will be taken gradually to reduce, for example, the use of plastics in hotels and tourist establishments, among other measures.

Collado affirmed that after the achievement of the country’s recovery and leadership with the arrival of more than 10 million visitors, the decision has been made to position the Dominican Republic as a leader and benchmark for sustainability throughout the region.

“We have to organize tourism better for the long term from now on,” Collado said after expressing satisfaction with starting the year with more than one million visitors and projecting 2.3 million arrivals in the first quarter.

He stated that within this sustainability agreement, all segments will be promoted, such as gastronomy, ecotourism, sports tourism, adventure tourism, among others, in accordance with environmentally friendly measures and natural resources in hotels, beaches, and other spaces frequented by tourists.

Minister Collado made these statements before participating in the Mercado Change The World Summit 2024 event, which was held at the Intercontinental Real Santo Domingo Hotel.

The Dominican Republic has been recognized for its efforts to promote sustainable tourism. In 2023, the country was awarded the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Award for its commitment to sustainable tourism.