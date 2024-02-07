Soficu Group: sustainable tourism initiative for the Dominican Republic

Madrid, Spain.- The Soficu Group, under the leadership of Dr. Gabriel Serrano Sanmiguel, a distinguished scientist and founder of Laboratorios Sesderma, unveils its investment strategy in the Dominican Republic.

In a gathering hosted at the Real Casino of Madrid, the group disclosed its real estate ventures designed with a sustainable ethos to foster health and green tourism in the Bayahibe and Cumayasa regions.

Emphasizing the significance of a novel tourism model committed to health, the environment, and unparalleled experiences, Dr. Gabriel Serrano underscores Soficu’s mission to create local employment opportunities. The construction approach involves the use of natural materials and traditional methods, preserving the authenticity of the environment. Visitors can indulge in luxurious and integrated services with a strong focus on sustainability.

The comprehensive project encompasses hotel complexes and health and beauty services offered at Dr. Serrano’s clinic in Bayahíbe, providing top-notch treatments for discerning tourists. Soficu’s dedication extends to social initiatives, including support for local dermocosmetic products and the establishment of the Dr. Gabriel Serrano Sanmiguel Foundation and the Sesderma Academy of Arts and Crafts. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life and socio-economic well-being of underprivileged Dominicans.

The presentation showcased Soficu’s steadfast commitment to the country, with Dr. Serrano actively collaborating with the Dr. Huberto Bogaert Dominican Institute of Dermatology and endorsing scientific, cultural, and social endeavors. Soficu heralds a radical transformation in the Dominican Republic’s tourism offering, blending Dr. Serrano’s expertise with the natural beauty of the country. This innovative proposal embodies a transformative and sustainable vision, poised to redefine tourism standards in the region.