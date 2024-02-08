Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024: showcasing Barahona’s charms

Santo Domingo.- Dr. José Marte Piantini, the President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), has been confirmed as a featured speaker at the inaugural Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024. Themed “For the Love of Barahona,” this tourism fair is scheduled to take place from March 1 to 3 at the Costa Larimar Hotel.

Kelvin Faña, the general organizer of the event, held a meeting with the JAC director to extend a formal invitation to this significant gathering in the southern region of the country.

During the meeting, Marte Piantini discussed key tourism projects initiated by the government of Luis Abinader aimed at promoting tourism in the South. He also assured that, as a speaker at the Tourism and Attractions Expo, he would elaborate on these initiatives for the attendees.

Expressing his congratulations to the organizers for this important initiative, Marte Piantini confirmed his participation in a conference during the event.

The inauguration of Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024, themed “For the Love of Barahona,” will be broadcast on the national network at VTV television station, channel 32. Additionally, the main channel for the tourism fair, VTV channel 32, will be complemented by coverage on more than 150 digital media platforms at the national and local levels.

About Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024

Barahona province is set to host the inaugural Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024 tourism fair, celebrating the theme “For the love of Barahona.” Taking place from March 1 to 3 at the Costa Larimar Hotel, the event will bring together nearly 100 companies in the national and international tourism sector.

Organized by Turismo y Atracciones and Grupo Mecca, Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024 provides a platform for investors and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector to explore service offerings, tourism products, and investment opportunities in Barahona.

The tourism fair aims to facilitate connections with over 60 national and international travel wholesalers, with expected participation from financial entities and investment funds.

Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024, themed “For the Love of Barahona,” will feature a thematic agenda comprising conferences, business tables, product presentations, business and sales opportunities, and service offerings.

Attendees can explore the diverse activities and attractions that Barahona province offers, including nature adventures, gastronomic tourism, local tourism, bird watching, river and cave exploration, visits to coffee plantations, and more.

Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024, themed “For the Love of Barahona,” will include artistic performances and numerous surprises.

To participate as a guest or sponsor in Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024, interested individuals can fill out a form and submit it to turismoyatracciones@gmail.com or the Tourism and Attractions WhatsApp at 809-310-3145. Alternatively, they can contact Kelvin Faña at cell phone/WhatsApp 809-965-8643. For additional information, visit www.turismoyatracciones.com.

Expo Tourism and Attractions 2024 anticipates attracting over 5,000 visitors eager to discover the wonders that Barahona offers as a tourist destination.