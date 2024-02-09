President Abinader expands Tourism Cabinet to boost sector development

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has issued a directive for the expansion of the Tourism Cabinet, an entity dedicated to formulating and recommending public policies related to the tourism sector. The goal is to stimulate its growth and ensure its robust development.

This expansion, outlined in decree number 46-22, designates the president as the chair of the entity. The Tourism Cabinet comprises key ministers, including those from Tourism (who serves as the general coordinator), Public Health, Defense, and Foreign Relations. Established by decree 498-20, the Cabinet’s responsibilities include coordinating the design of public policies for the tourism sector, aligning plans and projects with member institutions in the sector.

Additionally, it mandates the determination of actions to be carried out by its members based on agreed plans and projects inherent to their functions and powers. The Cabinet is tasked with devising a communication strategy and plan to be executed following any action impacting the tourism sector. It also encourages private sector participation for the development, coordination, and execution of public policies, ensuring the proper implementation of approved policies, programs, and plans.

The Cabinet, previously attached to the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), will now also include high-ranking officials such as the Commander General of the Dominican Republic Navy, the Director General of the National Police, the President of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the Director of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic, the directors of Customs, and the Specialized Airport Security Corps (CESAC).

Other additions encompass the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), the directors of the Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), the Airport Department, and the Tourism Police, who will serve in an honorary capacity.

To ensure effective coordination, the Tourism Cabinet will convene regular monthly meetings with the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, acting as the general coordinator. However, it retains the flexibility to hold extraordinary sessions as required to address urgent matters.