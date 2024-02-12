Three weekly flights will connect the Dominican Republic and Guyana

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and Guyana are set to benefit from three weekly flights operated by the airline Sky High, as reported by Guyanese media outlet iNews Guayana.

Commencing on February 18, the air connection will link the Las Américas International Airport (AILA) in Santo Domingo with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Georgetown.

Juan Edghill, Guyanese Minister of Public Works, expressed optimism about the new route, stating, “This aligns with our vision of fostering regional integration and creating a robust air transportation network. We believe it will significantly contribute to increased tourism, trade, and investment, further advancing Guyana’s development.”

Sanjeev Datadin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CJIA, highlighted that the new route will offer passengers more travel options, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activity in the region.

Sky High Aviation Services, headquartered in the Dominican Republic, provides scheduled passenger and cargo services across the Caribbean, Venezuela, and the United States. The airline’s existing route network encompasses destinations such as Miami, Caracas, Maracaibo, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Saint Thomas, Saint Croix, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Santiago, and Havana, Cuba, among others.