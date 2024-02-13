Adompretur plans for 2024 at National Council meeting

Santo Domingo.- As established in Article 25 of its Statutes, the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) held the annual meeting of its National Council, which is composed of the board of directors, the Ethics Committee, the general secretaries of branches, regional directors, and past presidents.

The board of directors, headed by Yenny Polanco Lovera, met to address an agenda that prioritized the coordination of future projects to give more participation to its members and visibility to the institution.

The meeting began with the presentation of a report on the actions carried out since the inauguration of the current board of directors on September 25, 2023, until February 2024.

“Thank you very much to all of you who are here contributing your ideas so that we can have a strong institution that respects its Statutes and applies admonitions when necessary. The objective of this board is to contribute our knowledge to continue strengthening this institution that promotes journalistic practice based on ethics and the norms that govern us,” Polanco Lovera pointed out.

The national board of directors is currently working on strengthening its finances, coordinating a series of talks of interest, and organizing the General Assembly scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

Polanco Lovera reported that some of the activities carried out include the swearing-in ceremonies in the branches, whose directors committed to continue working for integration and institutional strengthening.

She also added that among the actions carried out are the celebration of the 19th edition of the Epifanio Lantigua National Tourism Journalism Award and the participation of the directors in FITUR 2024, where they had the opportunity to provide outstanding coverage for Adompretur’s website and social networks.

Later, the general secretaries presented the progress made so far, as well as the initiatives they will continue to develop during 2024. In their speeches, they committed to motivate the members of their branches to participate in the Epifanio Lantigua Award this year, to strengthen finances, and to carry out a training program with the support of former president Manuel Quiterio Cedeño.

The meeting, held in the INFOTEP Multipurpose Room, was attended by the board of directors composed of Yenny Polanco Lovera, president; Salvador Batista, vice president; Cristian Mota, secretary general; Mayra De Peña, director of Finance; José Alberto Selmo, Institutional Relations; Amelia Reyes, Training; José Ramón Torres, Culture and Tourism; Juan de Dios Valentín, Regional Affairs (Branches); Carmen Bretón, Communication and Public Relations; Cristina Rosario, Events; and Héctor Méndez, president of Adompretur Joven.

Also attending were Luis José Chávez, president of the Ethics Committee; Yomaris Gómez, secretary; Luis Santiago Severino and Yubelkys Mejía, members. As well as the general secretaries Daniel Mercado, Sosua-Puerto Plata; Oscar Cerda, Bávaro-Punta Cana; Fausto Gomera, Pedernales; Julián Mercedes, La Romana; Juana Cabrera, Santiago; Lucas Silverio, Samaná; and Fidias David García Cuevas, Northeast Regional Director.

The past presidents, according to Article 45 of the Statutes, were represented by Manuel Quiterio Cedeño, Dania Goris, Osvaldo Soriano, Luis José Chávez, and José María Reyes. As an advisory body, they all committed to reviewing the Electoral Regulations to make proposals for updating.

The meeting concluded with the commitment to further strengthen the culture of planning in the institution, which includes holding assemblies in the branches. Afterwards, the attendees enjoyed a delicious lunch from Comedores Económicos and celebrated the birthday of Francisco Frías Morel.