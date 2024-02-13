Air Europa announces debut date for Santiago service

Santo Domingo.- Air Europa is set to bolster its presence in the Dominican Republic, commencing from June 27. The airline will establish a direct connection between Barajas and Santiago de los Caballeros, operating two weekly flights in each direction on Thursdays and Saturdays until the beginning of September.

This expansion was formalized through an agreement signed at Fitur 2024 between the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, and Juan José Hidalgo, the current owner of Air Europa. Collado expressed his satisfaction with the strengthened partnership, emphasizing the annual commitment to enhancing the country’s air connectivity.

During the announcement, Collado revealed exciting developments for Santiago de los Caballeros, stating, “We are pleased to announce that the Santiago de Los Caballeros destination will be a new arrival airport with two new flights.” He further disclosed significant investments in air connectivity, with the Santiago de los Caballeros airport slated to receive $500 million for necessary adaptations.

The Spanish airline confirmed the start date of operations in a statement directed to the travel agency channel. The expansion not only signifies increased connectivity between Spain and the Dominican Republic but also demonstrates a commitment to the economic development and growth of Santiago de los Caballeros as a significant destination.