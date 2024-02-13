Tortuga Bay Puntacana: Grand Hotel Champion 2024 by Traveler Made

Punta Cana.- The Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort hotel has been honored as the 1st Grand Hotel Champion 2024 by Serandipians by Traveler Made, solidifying its position as a global icon in luxury tourism.

This prestigious accolade, bestowed by Serandipians by Traveler Made, is exclusively granted to hotel establishments that stand out in delivering an unparalleled luxury experience, underpinned by exceptional quality in all their services.

Carmen Rosa de Torres, Director of Hospitality Sales at Puntacana Resort, expressed, “This recognition serves to showcase our unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and our exceptional dedication to providing unique and memorable experiences to Tortuga Bay guests.”

Quentin Desurmont, President of Serandipians, commended the commitment demonstrated by certified properties in the pursuit of excellence and customer satisfaction. He emphasized, “The commitment to the community, by fully utilizing the tools we provide, ensures that you maximize your association with Serandipians and allows our members to increasingly recognize you as one of the best hoteliers in our industry.”

Traveler Made represents the international Designation of Origin in the field of luxury tourism, bringing together the most prominent experts worldwide in various sectors, including travel agencies, hotels, yachts, private jets, villas, and companies specialized in destination management.

About Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort

Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club comprises 13 private beachfront villas designed by the renowned Oscar de la Renta. In 2017, the hotel underwent a renovation by American designer Markham Roberts, with the primary goal of evolving the hospitality experience originally envisioned by Oscar de la Renta.

In 2022, the resort received the “Change Makers” award from The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) for its support of the community and commitment to enhancing its physical, economic, and emotional well-being. It also ranked in the top 5 of the 25 Best Hotels in the Caribbean in the 2023 edition of the Best Hotels Ranking by US News & World Report magazine.

Puntacana Resort & Club, with over 50 years of experience, is a low-density destination committed to the development of sustainable luxury tourism. It features three miles of magnificent white sand beaches, 45 holes of world-class golf, and is home to the first PGA TOUR in the Dominican Republic, establishing itself as a leading resort in the Caribbean.