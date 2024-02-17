Powerful Sunwing Airlines offensive for Punta Cana with flights from the U.S.

During the third ordinary session of this year, the members of the plenary heard the request for new special permits to incorporate new operations to the Dominican territory, informed the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Marte Piantini, after hearing the request of Sunwing Airlines, Sky High Aviation Services, Delta Air Lines, Frontier, and United Parcel Service.

In this regard, the plenary heard the request for another Special Permit from the foreign airline operator Sunwing Airlines to fly on the routes Newark/Punta Cana/Newark; Buffalo/Punta Cana/Buffalo; Detroit /Punta Cana/Detroit; Detroit /Punta Cana/Cincinnati; Detroit/Punta Cana/Detroit; Cincinnati/Punta Cana/Cincinnati and Cincinnati /Punta Cana/Cincinnati, from February 17, 2024 until April 07, 2024.

It also heard the request for a Special Permit from the national air operator Sky High Aviation Services to operate 79 roundtrip flights from March 19 to September 18, 2024, with a frequency of three flights per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on the Santo Domingo/El Salvador/Santo Domingo route.

Likewise, the agency members heard the foreign air operator Frontier’s request to operate 202 roundtrip flights on the routes Cleveland /Punta Cana /Orlando; Orlando/Punta Cana/Cleveland; Philadelphia/Punta Cana/St. Louis; St. Louis /Punta Cana /Philadelphia; San Juan /Punta Cana /Cleveland; San Juan /Punta Cana /St. Louis; St. Louis /Punta Cana /San Juan and Cleveland /Punta Cana /San Juan, from February 1 through April 15, 2024.

Likewise, they also heard requests from Delta Air Lines to operate flights on the following routes: Fort Myers/Santo Domingo/Atlanta; Atlanta/Santo Domingo /Fort Myer and Sarasota/Santo Domingo /Atlanta, from March 8, 2024 through March 10, 2024.

Finally, the plenary members heard the request for a Special Permit from United Parcel Services to operate cargo flights on the San Juan/Santo Domingo/Miami route beginning March 4, 2024.