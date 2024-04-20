Dominican Association of Tourism Press holds packed annual assembly

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) convened its 2024 Ordinary General Assembly with a strong showing from its national members, adhering to Article 18 of its bylaws.

Cristian Mota, General Secretary, kicked off the event by welcoming everyone and reminding them that, as stated in Article 6 of the bylaws, “active members are journalists and communicators who fulfill their institutional duties.”

Yenny Polanco Lovera, Adompretur’s President, emphasized the importance of these assemblies in keeping members engaged and informed about the board’s initiatives aligned with the work plan.

Polanco Lovera highlighted a recent agreement with Club Paraíso, offering Adompretur members access to this recreational, sports, and cultural venue at a special rate.

Mayra De Peña, Director of Finance, presented a financial report covering September 2023 to March 2024, detailing administrative expenses and revenue generated by various activities.

The agenda also included the announcement of Cynthia Martínez’s resignation for personal reasons and the election of Luis Santiago Severino as the new Director of Marketing. Additionally, Barnadiz González was voted in as a member of the Ethics Committee.

Polanco Lovera reminded everyone that the National Council of Adompretur met in February, as mandated by the bylaws. Branch directors presented reports on their past year’s activities and upcoming plans, except for Puerto Plata, whose board hasn’t been sworn in yet.

The assembly, held at the Orlando Martínez Room of the Dominican College of Journalists, also saw the welcoming of new members from Santo Domingo, Sosúa-Cabarete, and La Romana.

Amelia Reyes, Director of Training, announced the board’s plan for a series of training sessions across branches, kicking off in Constanza with the participation of Manuel Quiterio Cedeño, a former president of Adompretur.

She also mentioned ongoing efforts to renew the agreement with the National Institute for Technical and Professional Training (INFOTEP) and the organization of the 20th edition of the Epifanio Lantigua National Tourism Journalism Award.

The event concluded at 2:09 PM with representatives from Santo Domingo and branches in Higüey, Bávaro-Punta Cana, Sosúa-Cabarete, and La Romana. Raysa Féliz (Regional Director East) and Fidias David Cuevas (Regional Director Northeast) were also present.

The 2023-2025 national board of directors is led by President Yenny Polanco Lovera, Vice President Salvador Batista, and General Secretary Cristian Mota. The team is completed by Mayra De Peña (Finance Director), Carmen Bretón (Communications & PR Director), José Alberto Selmo (Institutional Relations Director), Juan de Dios Valentín (Regional Affairs Director), Amelia Reyes (Training Director), José Ramón Torres (Culture & Tourism Director), Cristina Rosario (Events Director), and Luis Santiago Severino (Marketing Director).

The Ethics Committee is headed by Luis José Chávez, a former Adompretur president, and includes secretary Yomaris Gómez and members Barnadiz González, Yubelkys Mejía, and legal advisor Sarah Hernández. Héctor Méndez, president of Adompretur Joven, is also part of the group.