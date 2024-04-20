New JetBlue offer: flights to Dominican Republic from $89

JetBlue announced the Hit Refresh offer with two days of airfare starting at $89 to different cities, such as Santo Domingo, Miami, and Cancun, for travel between Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, June 12.

Flights from the airports of New York City and New Jersey (JFK-EWR) to the airports of Punta Cana, Santiago de los Caballeros, and the AILA in Santo Domingo in the Caribbean country of the Dominican Republic start at $129.

However, for travel between May 7 and June 12, the fare for an air ticket from Puerto Rico to Punta Cana or Santo Domingo starts at $89, while from Boston to Punta Cana, the ticket can cost $169, arriving in Santo Domingo and Santiago for a value of $149.

Hit Refresh air ticket offers have no blackout dates, giving passengers the flexibility to start their summer vacations.

Offer Details

• Boston (BOS) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) starting at $149

• Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) starting at $114

• Boston (BOS), New York (EWR & JFK), Raleigh (RDU), and Tampa (TPA) to Cancun (CUN) starting at $124

•Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Guayaquil (GYE) starting at $84