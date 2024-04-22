Dominican Republic to develop national tourism sustainability strategy with support from the UN

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism has initiated a series of meetings involving public, private, and third-sector entities within the tourism value chain or those influencing the industry’s development. The objective is to craft the National Sustainability Strategy for the tourism sector.

Over two days, working groups received support and guidance from UN-Tourism, a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting responsible, sustainable, and accessible tourism. Verónica Pinilla and Víctor Gorga, members of UN-Tourism Technical Cooperation, participated in 12 meetings coordinated by the vice ministries of International Cooperation and Destination Management of MITUR. These sessions provided a platform for representatives from companies, state institutions, the third sector, and international organizations to discuss various topics related to sustainability, including environment, territorial planning, water, energy, solid waste management, and data and statistics.

This initiative, spearheaded by Minister David Collado, marks the first implementation of its kind in the country. Minister Collado has expressed a firm commitment to making the Dominican Republic a leader in sustainable tourism within the region.

Vice Minister Carlos Peguero, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of this initiative as the foundation for a true Sustainability Plan. He highlighted the need for a policy that outlines the steps to be taken regarding sustainability in tourism, ensuring better conditions for its development through effective coordination and execution.

The discussions held during these meetings will shape the design of the National Sustainability Strategy, defining a roadmap for the country. Vice Minister Patricia Mejía underscored the enthusiasm within the MITUR team for the positive outcomes anticipated from these initial actions, which will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive Sustainability Plan for tourism. She stressed the importance of articulation, common vision, legal framework, and responsible management to ensure the Strategy’s longevity.

Alongside MITUR, representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Natural Resources, Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD), and Culture, as well as various public entities and private organizations, participated in the discussions. These included institutions such as INAPA, INDRHI, CAASD, ONE, Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium, and others.

Representatives from tourist destinations such as Pedernales, Puerto Plata, Samaná, La Altagracia, Santo Domingo, Bayahibe, and Miches shared insights on climate change, diversification, tourism development, achievements, and challenges in sustainability.

Furthermore, the meetings saw participation from tour operators, travel agents, financial institutions, academic institutions, NGOs, and other stakeholders, all contributing to the dialogue on sustainable tourism development.

The gathering, held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), was attended by key figures from MITUR, including Vice Minister Tammy Reynoso and departmental directors, reflecting a collective effort to shape a sustainable future for tourism in the Dominican Republic.