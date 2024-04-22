Punta Cana and Santo Domingo: high-demand Wingo destinations

Santo Domingo.- Jorge Jiménez, Vice President of Commercial and Planning at Wingo, unveiled the top three international destinations recommended by the airline’s new business unit, Wingo Vacations.

He highlighted Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico as the top picks.

“Every destination served by Wingo is fantastic. However, I highly recommend Aruba as it offers a unique experience, and we operate flights from Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali to Aruba. Secondly, the Dominican Republic, where we fly from Bogotá and Medellín to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana. Lastly, Mexico, particularly Cancun, which is one of our premier destinations catering to all types of travelers,” he elaborated.

Jiménez noted that Colombia currently ranks as the third largest source of tourists to the Dominican Republic. “Colombians are increasingly drawn to this destination, renowned for its stunning beaches and abundant entertainment options,” he added, as reported by PubliMetro. He also mentioned that since the beginning of April, Aruba, Punta Cana, and Panama have been the most sought-after and booked destinations, with Santa Marta continuing to be a favorite among Colombian travelers.

At Wingo Vacations, travelers can conveniently organize their trips, including flights, accommodations, transfers, tours, insurance, and more, all in one place, and at affordable prices. Jiménez highlighted the attractive offers available to travelers across all Wingo-operated destinations.

Through its partnership with Price Travel Holding, Wingo Vacations offers over 250,000 hotel options catering to various preferences, ranging from luxurious, all-inclusive resorts to budget-friendly accommodations.