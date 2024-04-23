Frontier Airlines expands routes from San Juan to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Frontier Airlines has unveiled plans to introduce two new non-stop routes from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and Barbados. The service to the Dominican Republic will commence on June 14, followed by the route to Barbados on July 3.

Departing from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, the flight to the neighboring Dominican Republic will arrive at the Cibao International Airport in Santiago. Meanwhile, the route to Barbados will land at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Seawell.

Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network Design and Operations at Frontier Airlines, expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting the support from the new crew base in San Juan set to open in June. The new routes will initially operate three times a week, with introductory fares starting at $59.

Jorge Hernández, President and CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, which manages Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, emphasized the significance of Frontier’s expanded service in enhancing Puerto Rico’s connectivity within the region.

Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, hailed the move as a step towards bolstering Puerto Rico’s position as a leading aviation hub in the Caribbean.

Frontier’s decision to establish a new crew base at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport is anticipated to inject over $80 million annually into the local economy. In its inaugural year, the airline aims to hire approximately 90 pilots, 200 flight attendants, as well as additional airport and maintenance staff.