Puerto Plata prepares for DATE 2024

Puerto Plata, DR.- Utilizing its new destination brand as a promotional tool, Puerto Plata is gearing up for its participation in the twenty-third edition of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE 2024), set to take place from April 24 to 26 at the Paradisus Palma Real hotel in Punta Cana.

A delegation consisting of presidents, executive directors, and members of the destination’s Tourism Cluster (CTDPP), as well as the Associations of Hotels, Restaurants, and Tourism Companies of the North (Ashonorte), Playa Dorada Hotels (ADHPD), and Hotels and Restaurants of Sosúa and Cabarete (ASHORESOCA), will present credentials highlighting the significant progress achieved, promising the most successful iteration of DATE yet.

Amidst the Dominican tourism sector’s flourishing momentum and following months marked by remarkable dynamism, including successful participation in international events held in Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Miami, Florida.

Companies such as Ocean World Adventure Park, Chukka Caribbean, Universal Aviation, The Ocean Club Group, Vinícola del Norte, Senator Hotels and Resorts, Nature River Park, VH Hotels & Resorts, Viva Resorts, Casa Marina Beach and Reef, Hodelpa Hotels, Blue Bay Villas Doradas, Marien Puerto Plata, Mint Hotels & Residences, Lifestyle Holidays Hotels & Resorts, Fricolandia, Runners Adventures, Chocolate del Oro, El Gallo Ecolodge, La Aurora, Manureva Tours, Freedom Builders Global Group, will be representing the destination at DATE, showcasing its array of hotels, complementary attractions, culinary options, luxury tourism offerings, and events, along with investment opportunities, to 300 buyers from international companies and around 600 supplier delegates from the national tourism sector.