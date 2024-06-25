Dominican Republic targets Florida market to boost Summer Tourism

Santo Domingo.- David Collado, Minister of Tourism, has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at further bolstering tourism throughout the summer months, which have ceased to be a low season for the Dominican Republic as seen in previous years.

Highlighting recent trends, Collado noted that strategic national efforts have successfully reversed the traditional decline in summer tourism. He emphasized that July, particularly, has become one of the strongest months in the history of the tourism sector, following a record-breaking influx of 792,981 air arrivals in 2023. The aim for 2024 is to maintain and surpass these figures, with June and July anticipated to set new benchmarks.

“We are continuing to enhance the Dominican Republic’s summer tourism. In recent years, July has transformed from a low season to one of our best months,” stated Collado.

In pursuit of sustaining this positive trajectory, efforts are underway to target the Florida market, which represents a significant source of tourism during the summer. Collado announced plans for a meeting next Tuesday with key travel agents and tour operators in Florida to further cultivate this market.

Additionally, Collado highlighted ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) to promote domestic tourism through special hotel offers tailored for Dominican families during the holiday season.

Furthermore, there is a concerted effort to enhance beach infrastructure comprehensively, ensuring that these areas are well-equipped to meet visitor needs, as reported by Nuevo Diario.