Cedimat and Arajet partner to promote medical tourism

Santo Domingo.- Cedimat, a leading center for diagnostics, advanced medicine, and telemedicine conferences, has joined forces with Arajet, a prominent airline, to bolster medical tourism in the Dominican Republic. This strategic partnership aims to showcase Cedimat’s state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and Arajet’s extensive flight network, making the country a preferred destination for international patients seeking advanced medical treatments.

Under the agreement, international visitors will gain access to Cedimat’s advanced medical expertise and cutting-edge technology, ensuring effective patient care in a comfortable and safe environment. Milagros Ureña, Cedimat’s General Director, emphasized the center’s longstanding commitment to providing quality healthcare with a focus on patient safety and compassion. This collaboration not only reinforces Cedimat’s mission to serve both local and global patients but also enhances the Dominican Republic’s reputation as a hub for medical tourism in the Caribbean and Central America.

Victor Pacheco Méndez, CEO of Arajet, highlighted the airline’s role in enhancing health tourism by facilitating direct and convenient travel options to the Dominican Republic. Arajet’s robust network of destinations will support increased accessibility for medical tourists, aligning with their goal to expand flight opportunities and contribute to the region’s healthcare industry. Through joint promotional efforts across multiple countries and destinations, Cedimat and Arajet are committed to driving economic growth while promoting the country’s advanced medical services on a global scale.