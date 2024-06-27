Air Europa launches new route to Santiago

Santiago, DR.- Air Europa, currently undergoing acquisition by the airline group IAG, which owns Iberia, is launching its new route to Santiago de los Caballeros this Thursday. This marks its third destination in the Dominican Republic, where it already serves Santo Domingo and Punta Cana.

The introduction of flights to Santiago de los Caballeros underscores Air Europa’s commitment to the Dominican Republic, enhancing connectivity with Europe and meeting increasing demand for travel to this destination.

Operating from its hub at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, Air Europa will offer two weekly flights to Santiago de los Caballeros every Thursday and Saturday. This complements its existing daily service to Santo Domingo and five flights per week to Punta Cana, totaling 14 weekly flights across the Dominican market.

All flights to the Dominican Republic will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.