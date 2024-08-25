Dominican Republic strengthens its air connectivity with more links from France and Canada

In the first session, headed by Héctor Porcella, as president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), the Dominican Republic increased its air connectivity with other States of the world, establishing more flights and routes in direct connection to and from the Dominican territory.

During the third extraordinary meeting of the body responsible for establishing the highest civil aviation policy, Porcella reiterated that it will continue to increase the country’s air connectivity and consolidate the national territory as the epicenter of tourism and air transport between the nations of the Greater Caribbean.

The JAC was informed of Air Caraibes‘ request for a special permit to operate the Paris-Orly/Santo Domingo/PuntaCana/Paris-Orly route from August 29, 2024, to October 17, 2024.

From January 2023 to July 2024, Air Caraibes mobilized passengers in 1,065 inbound and outbound air operations. “Our goal will be to establish more excellent air connectivity to increase the number of tourists traveling to the Dominican Republic; ours, tourists, account for about 16% of GDe DomiGDPan ReRepublic’s GDP,” said the new president of the JAC.

Likewise, the members of the plenary heard the request for Air Transat‘s special permit to fly from November 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, on the routes: Toronto/Samaná, Quebec/Samaná, Toronto/LaRomana, Ottawa/Puerto Plata; Ottawa/Punta Cana, Moncton/Punta Cana and London, Ontario/Punta Cana.

According to data from the Statistics Division of the Air Transport Department of the JAC, the foreign air operator Air Transat, from January 2023 to July 2024, mobilized 1,455,713 passengers in 7,060 inbound and outbound air operations on the routes authorized in its operating permit and other modalities, “Dominicans can travel directly to the cities of Toronto, Quebec, Ottawa, Moncton and London, in Canada, without having to wait at another airport,” said Porcella.