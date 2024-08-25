JetBlue will allow carry-on bags to basic fare passengers

JetBlue will significantly change its carry-on baggage policy for passengers on the Blue Basic fare.

The airline confirmed in response to recent inquiries that Beginning September 6, 2024, passengers who choose the fare can carry one carry-on bag at no additional cost.

The news comes after concerns from many travelers about possible carry-on baggage restrictions.

JetBlue clarified that while the new policy will take effect in September, the current restrictions will remain in place until then.

It means that for flights scheduled before September 6, 2024, passengers on Blue Basic fares will not be able to carry a carry-on bag. They will be charged a fee if they attempt to do so, and the bag must be checked at the gate.

With the upgrade, JetBlue seeks to offer greater flexibility to its passengers, accommodating the needs of those who opt for lower fares without sacrificing the convenience of carrying a carry-on bag.