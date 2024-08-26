Club Med to launch water park at Punta Cana Resort

Punta Cana.- Club Med has announced exciting developments across its international portfolio, including a new hotel in the Gulf States and significant renovations at its properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

At the iconic Club Med Punta Cana, a new water park is set to open in December 2024. The park will feature thrilling water slides, splash zones, and interactive water games. In addition to the water park, guests can enjoy over 20 activities such as trapeze, kayaking, and pickleball. Recent updates at the resort also include new family rooms, a wedding venue, a beauty salon, and a refreshed dining experience at the Hispaniola restaurant.

In Mexico, Club Med Cancun will undergo extensive renovations in 2025, including transforming the main pool and terrace area into a spacious infinity pool overlooking a natural lagoon. A new beach bar and pool, just steps from the beach, will also be added. Select Deluxe Rooms near the Beach Bar and Sports & Wellness Island will be modernized with a sophisticated design that reflects Mayan culture and features private balconies with views of the sea and lagoon.

Club Med also announced a new partnership with renowned yoga instructor Jonah Kest, who will serve as a yoga ambassador at the brand’s resorts in North America and the Caribbean. The company highlighted its commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism as part of its ongoing initiatives.