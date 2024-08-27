Travel agency accused of massive fraud

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of citizens across the country reported being victims of a scam by the travel agency “De Vacaciones en RD.” According to those affected, they had fully paid for vacation packages to destinations like Colombia and Peru, only to be left stranded when the agency abruptly announced its closure on August 24, leaving many Dominican tourists abroad without a way to return home.

The agency, led by Enmanuel Sánchez and Ariel García, has not provided any explanations or solutions to the thousands of clients who paid between $500 and $1,000 for their trips. Feeling deeply deceived, the victims are urgently calling on authorities, including Pro Consumidor, to intervene and help them recover their money.

The agency had been operating successfully since 2020, but in August 2024, it left a group stranded in Colombia, forcing them to purchase their return flights. Meanwhile, owner Enmanuel Sánchez remains unaccounted for. In a statement posted on the company’s social media, the agency claimed that a discrediting campaign forced them to shut down, but this explanation came only after a wave of trip cancellations.