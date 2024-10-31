Popayán Gastronomic Congress 2024 celebrates Colombia’s flavor and culture

The final day of the Tarima del Saber was a true feast of knowledge and flavors. (Photo: Gastronómico Popayán via X)

Popayán, Colombia.- From September 5 to 8, 2024, the city of Popayán, a UNESCO-designated City of Gastronomy and member of the World Network of Emerging Destinations, hosted one of Colombia’s most celebrated culinary events: the Popayán Gastronomic Congress.

This annual congress, which draws chefs, researchers, producers, journalists and food enthusiasts alike, is a space dedicated to celebrating the traditions, local ingredients, and culinary innovations that define Colombian cuisine.

This year, the event offered a variety of keynote speeches, hands-on workshops, food showcases and tours of local markets, providing an immersive experience for attendees. Key topics included the preservation of ancestral knowledge, sustainability in the kitchen, and the revaluation of native ingredients such as annatto, quinoa, and cacao.

The congress also shone a spotlight on the gastronomy of the Cauca region, highlighting the culinary wealth of Popayán and its importance to Colombia’s cultural identity. Esteemed national and international chefs attended, sharing their perspectives on the role of cuisine in bridging cultures and fostering understanding.

The World Organization of Tourism Journalism was present at the Popayán Gastronomic Congress, aiming to promote and increase visibility for tourist destinations through their culinary appeal. As part of its mission to support tourism journalism, the organization explored not only the culinary marvels presented at the congress but also the cultural and heritage aspects of Popayán, emphasizing its potential as a tourist destination that seamlessly integrates history, culture and gastronomy.

Events like this position Colombia on the global culinary map and encourage sustainable tourism, boost local development and offer the world a taste of the cultural and gastronomic richness of the region.