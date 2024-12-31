Insecurity stalls Haiti’s tourism growth in 2024
Haiti.- Haiti’s ongoing crisis has severely impacted essential sectors such as health, education, and the economy, with tourism among the hardest hit. Insecurity and government inaction have paralyzed the industry, leaving the Ministry of Tourism unable to present a 2024 activity report. Violence and limited access to key destinations have hindered data collection and planning, further exacerbating the decline in visitor arrivals and the government’s ability to devise recovery strategies.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic has achieved a record-breaking year in tourism, welcoming 11 million visitors in 2024, as announced by Tourism Minister David Collado. This milestone underscores the stark contrast between the neighboring nations on the island of Hispaniola, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s economic stability compared to Haiti’s challenges.
Haitian tourism entrepreneurs have voiced growing frustration over the lack of effective government measures to address the crisis. The current state of insecurity not only threatens livelihoods but also undermines the potential of tourism as a driver for economic recovery.
Source: RC Noticias
Even at the best of times, Haiti is not even on the tourist radar… unless you are a religious group trying to convert the flock.
People talk of haitian recovery as if there was ever a prosperous haiti. The only time it was prosperous was when the french were there as masters.
I’m shocked.