Insecurity stalls Haiti’s tourism growth in 2024

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic has achieved a record-breaking year in tourism, welcoming 11 million visitors in 2024, as announced by Tourism Minister David Collado. This milestone underscores the stark contrast between the neighboring nations on the island of Hispaniola, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s economic stability compared to Haiti’s challenges.

Haitian tourism entrepreneurs have voiced growing frustration over the lack of effective government measures to address the crisis. The current state of insecurity not only threatens livelihoods but also undermines the potential of tourism as a driver for economic recovery.