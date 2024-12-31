Power supply failures spark concern in Las Terrenas tourist hub

The company reported over 50 service interruptions in 2024 alone, a stark contrast to the pre-interconnection period when blackouts were limited to 14 hours annually, primarily for scheduled maintenance. Luz y Fuerza has called for a complete overhaul of the current infrastructure, including new generation, transmission, and transformation systems, to ensure consistent and reliable electricity for the area. Despite proposing several solutions to the responsible authorities, the company has yet to receive a response.

Since the forced interconnection to SENI in 2015, Luz y Fuerza has repeatedly warned about the inadequacy of the current system to meet Las Terrenas’ energy demands. The company remains committed to the community, urging authorities to take swift action while continuing to propose measures that could stabilize the electricity supply and restore service quality to its former standards.