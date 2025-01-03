Delta Air Lines to launch seasonal Detroit-Punta Cana direct flights

United States.- Starting May 10, Delta Air Lines will introduce a seasonal direct flight connecting Detroit and Punta Cana, a popular destination in the Dominican Republic’s eastern region. The service will operate every Saturday using a Boeing 737-900 aircraft, with round-trip fares starting at approximately $724.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning, highlighted the airline’s commitment to passenger experience, noting the availability of free international WiFi and increased premium seating. These enhancements aim to provide seamless connectivity and comfort throughout the travel experience.

This new route expands Delta’s growing Caribbean network from Detroit, which recently saw the relaunch of direct flights to Nassau, Bahamas. The addition underscores Delta’s focus on strengthening its presence in the region.