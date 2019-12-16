Dominicans celebrate bachata

Santo Domingo.- The country celebrates the declaration of Bachata and Bachata dance as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

This morning during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas announced that for the first quarter of 2020 there will be a great show in which the most important bachateros in the country will participate.

“We promise to make a great event next quarter. There we can listen to all musicians and composers of this genre. This is a historic moment for the Dominican Republic. Bachata has life and feeling. We are a people proud of our roots and we have made great contributions to humanity,” said Vargas