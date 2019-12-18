Dominican Republic’s high Court rules for impunity

Santo Domingo.- The Supreme Court ruling on Tues. to decline the Odebrecht graft case to another court not only sets a precedent, It will force the proceeding to start from scratch.

The high Court sent the case file against Ángel Rondón, Víctor Día Rúa, Andrés Bautista, Conrado Pittaluga and Juan Roberto Rodríguez to the National District Criminal Chamber, while senator Tommy Galán will go before the Supreme Court 2nd Criminal Chamber.

The group is accused of taking US$94 million in bribes in exchange for public works contracts.

Why ?

With the ruling, the high Court created a precedent by separating the case file, draws scathing rebuke, and further hobbles the fight against corruption and impunity.