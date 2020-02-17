Municipal elections to be held Sun., March 15: report

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board on Sun. announced that the municipal elections, suspended on February 16, will be held Sunday, March 15, as a source told Diario Libre before a JCE press conference.

During the press conference, it was reported that only paper ballots will be used in all polling stations.

The JCE’s Proclamation of Municipal Extraordinary Elections on that date reiterates that the 3,849 municipal positions to be elected will be the same in the National District and 157 municipalities nationwide, as well as in the 235 municipal districts of the country.