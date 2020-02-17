Puerto Plata receives over 30,000 cruise visitors

Puerto Plata.-.Over 30,000 visitors arrived at the tourist destination aboard seven cruise ships that docked last week at the Amber Cove terminal located in Bahia Maimón.

The Tourism Ministry affirmed that the seven ships with a capacity of around 47,000 passengers and crew brought t22,498 passengers and 7,588 crew.

According to the Dominican Infotur website, the boats made eleven stops on the coast of Puerto Plata, “thus giving continuity to the fourth week of the official cruise season in our country.”