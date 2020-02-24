Dominicans gather for a 5th day of protests

Santo Domingo .- Protesters are starting to arrive Monday afternoon at Plaza de la Bandera, to continue the manifestations against the members of the Central Electoral Board over the botched municipal elections a week ago.

Several people with banners and wearing black are gathering behind the barriers placed by authorities to control the crowd, which like last week the protesters are expected in the thousands.

At the moment traffic continues to flow in the area headquarters of the Board, but the Police is expected to put up detours at any moment.

Local media report that unlike previous days, the authorities have hoisted the Dominican flags back in the Plaza.