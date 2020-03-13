Govt. names an anti-coronavirus commission

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government on Fri, announced the creation of a high-level commission to coordinate actions in response to everything related to coronavirus in the country.

The commission includes Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo, the Ministries of Health, Tourism, Defense, the Health Superintendence, the National Police, the National Health Service, the Port Authority, immigration and ProConsumidor, among others.

“The commission seeks to have the preparation to give a rapid, coordinated and efficient response to the protection and prevention needs of the population, in addition to allowing permanent monitoring of the situation and expanding the preventive actions that are necessary in accordance with the evolution of events that may occur in the following weeks,” the Presidency said on its website.