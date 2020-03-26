Over 4.3M people live in 3 hardest-hit provinces

Santo Domingo.- At least 4.3 million people currently live in Santo Domingo, the National District and the Duarte province, which are the localities identified so far as having community transmission of COVID 19 and therefore where there is the greatest risk of contagion and massive spread in Dominican Republic.

According to the National Statistics Office (ONE) Greater Santo Domingo (which includes the National District) has 4,044,906 inhabitants and the Duarte province, affected by one of the major sources of infection, 299,583 inhabitants.

Public Health Minister, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Wed. confirmed cases of community transmission.

When referring to the National District, where the ONE establishes a population of 1,049,567 people, the Minister said that cases of community transmission are occurring not in impoverished populations but in metropolitan areas with a range of action in specific areas, with some exceptions.