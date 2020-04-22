Dominican Republic’s ‘patient zero’ goes home at last

Santo Domingo.- Amid applause, smiles and good wishes, Italian national Claudio Pascualini, the first patient detected with coronavirus in the country, hospitalized since February 29 was discharged from the Ramón de Lara military hospital on Wednesday.

Wearing jeans, a T-shirt, his mask and surrounded by part of the hospital staff, Pascualini said “thank you, thank you very much,” while listening to the expressions of affection from the staff.

“From all the staff at Dr. Ramón de Lara university hospital, from the custodians to the highest managers, we wish you many congratulations, blessings and that you can continue to recover and return to your normal life as quickly as possible. That you can share with your family,” said a staff member.