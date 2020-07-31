Two linked to ‘Abuser’s’ drug trafficking ring face a judge

Santo Domingo.- Two alleged members of the drug trafficking and money laundering network of Cesar Peralta (El Abusador) will be arraigned Friday, after their arrests. They are charged with laundering over US$260 million over the last three years.

Luis Eduardo Velásquez Cordero (El Pequeno), identified as one of the leaders of the network, will face the Supreme Court which will rule on the request for extradition to the United States.

Rhinel Rodríguez will face a National District court, where the prosecution will request pretrial detention.

The Office of the Prosecutor says Velásquez mobilized, in the last three years, over US$260 million as a result of drug trafficking. Rodríguez “served within the organization as an intermediary for money movements and received direct orders for Velásquez’s illicit activities.”