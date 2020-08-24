Dominican Republic tallies damage by storm

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will make an aerial tour Monday over the national territory to verify the situation of the dams and the most vulnerable regions after the passage of tropical storm Laura.

The flight will take place at 8am, according to Milagros Germán, spokesperson for the Presidency.

Abinader met Sunday night with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) and received a detailed report on the effects of the passing of the storm and the actions carried out to protect citizens.