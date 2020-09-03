Mexican chain to build two US$120.0M hotel

Santo Domingo.- The Mexican hotel chain Original Group announced on Wednesday the investment of 120 million dollars in the construction of two hotels for adults in the municipality of Miches, El Seibo province, east of the Dominican Republic.

The Temptation Miches Resort hotels, with 382 suites, and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, with 114 more exclusive and luxurious suites, will begin operations in the summer of 2022, when they expect to create about 1,000 direct jobs.

“We are very happy to begin construction of the long-awaited project and proud to establish our first property abroad in the Dominican Republic, a country that values hospitality and tourism as much as we do in Mexico,” said Rodrigo de la Peña, Executive Director from Original Group in a statement.